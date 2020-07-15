To the editor:
Fellow Republicans, since the election cycle of 2016, we’ve been embarrassed by our leader. We’ve made excuses for him, covered up his failings, ignored his ceaseless bullying, bragging, vulgarity and vindictiveness, his constant lying, his racist dog whistles and his never-ending preoccupation with his own self-interest, often at the expense of others and of our country. We told ourselves that as long as the economy was doing well and we were getting the judges we hoped for in our courts, it was worth the price. Our Republican congressmen except for Mitt Romney have, by their silence, enabled all of this, fearing that if they spoke up, they would lose their congressional seats. It’s not pretty but it is politics.
But the national mood seems to be changing. Perhaps this is related to the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus or to his turning a callous ear to the brutal treatment of people of color or to the growing divisiveness that is being systematically exploited and intentionally inflamed as part of the president’s reelection campaign. In any case, for whatever reasons, the national polls, including that conducted by Fox News, suggest that, come November, the president may lose his bid for reelection. More to the point here is the question of whether the president’s unpopularity will drag down other Republicans running for seats in Congress.
Is it time for Republicans to think about cutting our losses? Perhaps the wagon we have tied our horse to is pulling us over a cliff, not only in this election, but conceivably for years to come. The GOP has been cultivating a whiter, older, more male and more conservative constituency for years while our population has grown more varied racially, ethnically and culturally. In a world where younger Americans want decisive action on global warming, social justice and equity, Republican leadership continues to look backwards.
In closing, is it time for the GOP to cut its losses and plan for the future or will we just continue to sink in the mire of our own political senility?
Charles Salzberg
Hyrum