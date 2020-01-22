Time for Republicans to stand up to Trump
To the editor:
Before those readers write me off as “just another liberal,” I would first like to give a bit of my background. I was raised a conservative Republican. I voted for Bush I and Bob Dole. I have long been a fan of George Will and David Brooks. I admit, however, starting to become dismayed in the mid to late ’90s by the rise of the mean and angry segment of the party, particularly on talk radio. I now consider myself independent. I am very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as is my entire family. I voted for our current governor, and for Mitt Romney in the last election, as I consider them good, moral men.
I really can’t understand how any upright conservative can support President Trump. He is so obviously NOT a good, moral man! If a Democratic president had done even a tenth of the outrageous things the Trump has done, the conservatives in Congress and on Fox News would be foaming at the mouth demanding immediate impeachment. I think it is worth noting that when Jesus Christ was on the earth, one of the few sins he condemned with outright disdain was hypocrisy. I find our politicians that support this president guilty of this grave sin. They have so often preached morality and religion, but they vocally support a leader so devoid of anything that true Christianity would and should support. Shame on Sen. Lee, who recently declared his co-chairmanship for Trump’s re-election campaign in Utah. Shame on our conservative members of the House in Congress, who over the last few weeks were willing to call good evil, and evil good as they voted along party lines in support of Trump.
I hope Sen. Romney realizes that there are thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of us that see the truth and are horrified by the actions, words, and behavior of our current president. We will stand with you if you stand for what is moral and right. Trump is tearing apart and dividing this country in a fashion that I never would have thought possible just a few years ago. It is time to take a stand!
James R Willmore
Logan