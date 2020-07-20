To the editor:
OK, CV, we need to have “the talk” about masks. I’ve heard your arguments and I’m not that impressed. Let’s go through them one by one.
“You can’t make me wear a mask because this is ‘Merica and I’m a free citizen!” Oh yeah? Walk into Walmart without pants and see if the cops don’t come. There have been laws about clothes for longer than you’ve been alive, and for some reason you think it’s unconstitutional to ask everyone to wear one more article of clothing in the name of public safety? (Rolls eyes).
“I still don’t want to wear one because they don’t actually protect you.” True. But many people contract and spread the virus without knowing they are sick because they feel no symptoms. This could be you. I don’t know you, but I wear a mask because I don’t have the moral cajones to tell you that the lives of your family don’t matter to me. Please do me the same curtesy.
“But I can’t wear a mask because it fogs my glasses!” I get it. They used to fog mine up too. It takes some practice to find the best adjustment, but the biggest trick is to just breathe slower and deeper. This keeps my own glasses from fogging up, and it doubles as a stress reducer. You’re welcome.
“OK, I’ll wear one, but I’ll just over my mouth or chin so I can breath easier.” Ugh. Back to our clothing metaphor: You’re wearing chaps not pants. Moreover, what coverage are your chaps providing when they’re around your ankles? Your mask needs to cover both your mouth and your nose. Sorry. Not sorry.
“OK, but I only need to wear it in the grocery store, right?” The virus is not a respecter of persons. It infects people in the store, the post office, Subway, Maverick, Home Depot, and Sacrament Meeting. Any enclosed public space is the same as any other.
“Hang on! Less than 1% of Cache Valley has been infected. So why are we freaking out?” When would be a good time to start taking precautions? 5%? 50%? 90%? I propose that we all wear them now so we never have to use refrigerated trucks as morgues like other states have.
We can do this, CV. I love this community because we all have each others’ backs. I’ve seen strangers stack sandbags in flooded neighborhoods to protect people they don’t even know. We do food drives and pay fast offerings because we care about each other. Wearing a mask is literally the easiest way to serve others. Your face is beautiful, but please cover it up until we have a vaccine.
Al Roberts
Wellsville