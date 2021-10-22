To the editor:
It is time for everyone to say this plainly: Donald Trump did not win the election. Say it to your neighbors. Your friends. Your family. He was not cheated. That was a simple and seditious lie. A lie which led to violence. To insurrection. It has divided our country with terrible ill will. Anger and threats continue to percolate across the nation a year later. And that's exactly how Mr. Trump likes it.
The truth is, Biden won clearly and fairly. All suggestions otherwise are groundless, based on unfounded conspiracies, without any defensible truth. These wishful conspiracies have been investigated and shot down in the courts, state recounts, even in partisan audits. Only in the fetid quags of the internet and the echoing chambers of far-right media can you find “support” for this mistaken viewpoint. The lies continue because Trump, being who he is, cannot bear to give up his relevance, his prominence, but more especially his funding that the duped keep sending him. Don’t listen to his lies. Don’t consume media sources that lend them credibility.
Why do I care? Why even take the effort to write about this? Why not just let Trump die the slow ignominy of irrelevance that eventually comes to all has-beens who just can’t let go?
Because those conspiracy theories are critically damaging our country. If we do not stamp them out, they will lead to more dangerous division, more lies, greater violence. More people will die. New reports in recent weeks have made it clear that in the final days of his administration Trump twisted and perverted the Department of Justice and leaned on various state officials in a criminal attempt to throw the election to the loser and overthrow our legitimate government. Yes, it was a coup attempt, plain and simple. Say it with me: Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government. People died in the process. He was and is a criminal. A clear and present danger. He broke the laws of our country. He must never again get near the reins of power.
And that is a truth whether you are a Democrat or a Republican. If you are a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, if you love our country, you must leave Donald Trump’s thrall. There is no future with him unless you hope to join him in a faithless overthrow of the government.
I know you are better than that. I believe in you. I believe that you are good, and kind, and wise. That you support Republicans who uphold the law. Who believe in the Constitution. In the peaceful transfer of power. Who do not foment civil war.
Please leave Donald Trump behind. Loudly and clearly. The time is now.
Eric W Jensen
Preston