To the editor:
In regard to teachers leaving the profession because of students who spit, kick, hit, throw chairs and so on. How sad that these children can do these types of things in our schools and cause chaos — including physical and emotional danger — for the whole classroom.
I submit that those students would feel much better inside of themselves if the adults were allowed to give them consequences — enough of a consequence that they stopped the disruptive behaviors.
Cows, when put in a new pasture, look for the boundary, the fence line. Then they relax and get to grazing. Children need boundaries too — ones that they cannot break — in order to feel secure. If children have boundaries that are enforced, they they can get to learning — just as the secure cows get to grazing.
Sadly, though, our schools are not allowed to enforce any boundaries. They have no means to do so, to stop children who are terrorizing other students and teachers.
I had a friend, a wonderful teacher in high school who left the public school system, as she could not teach because of the students that were out of control. She took a job at an alternative high school, where, if a student acted up, a man took him out of the class. She could actually teach in this school!
Another wonderful teacher of 8th grade students in California quit because she was not allowed to fail anyone — even if they did not do any of the work! (The principal informed her). These same students were very disruptive, using the "F" word all the time. The kids who wanted to learn — couldn't — because the teacher wasn't allowed to teach because of the disruptive kids!
Unfortunately, many of these kids act the same way at home. They are out of control there too! I know a man who said he wishes he could control his 13-year-old son who mouths off horribly to him and his wife. But he daren't do anything physical to restrain this child, or all will shout "child abuse!"
I am glad that when I grew up, spanking on the bottom was allowed, and yes, even at the school one would have to go to the principal’s office if one was out of control — and he had a "paddle." I am also grateful that 99% of the parents required their kids to be respectful to them and to the teachers — and that they had the ability to enforce this.
Even animal parents know enough to use physical force or restraint to get unruly youngsters to behave.
I believe, in trying to stop abuse by teachers, that the pendulum has swung so far the other way that children are allowed free reign to abuse.
Diana Larsen
Hyrum