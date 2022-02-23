Utah is experiencing a mega-drought, a long-term climate-induced water crisis. In addition to water conservation, we must reduce carbon emissions.
Representative Ward (R-Bountiful) recently proposed HJR 3 — Joint Resolution Supporting Federal Carbon Fee and Dividend Program. Ward made a strong case for supporting a national carbon fee and dividend program that would put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and refund the proceeds directly to households in a monthly dividend. A national carbon fee and dividend, such as proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby, is the conservative approach to addressing climate disruption. Putting a price on carbon is the single most powerful and efficient tool available to reduce carbon pollution and is necessary to avert a long-term water crisis. Businesses respond to carbon prices by becoming more energy efficient and developing new sources of clean, renewable energy. Low-and middle-income families benefit most from the dividend because they use less energy than the wealthy.
Utah has tremendous solar, wind, and geothermal potential. It’s time to end state and federal fossil fuel subsidies and support renewable energy. A carbon fee and dividend is supported by 28 Nobel Prize winning economists, all living ex-Federal Reserve chairs, and 3,500+ economists from across the country. It's time for action!