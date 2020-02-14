To the editor:
Differing opinions may occur, but here’s my individual right to an expressed opinion, passionate or otherwise: Trump (hereinafter “NON-POTUS” or “Trump”) is a giant infected pimple on the buttocks of creation. Further, in their usual government “disservice,” Senate Republicans violated their oaths of office by voting, en masse, against the impeachment of NON-POTUS who exemplifies what “worthlessness” explicitly defines.
We Americans could and should defeat Trump and his corrupt, unpatriotic and cowardly Senate Republicans by voting them out of office. NON-POTUS was legislatively, legally and rightfully impeached by the House. Trump is a criminal who is sadistically corrupt, mentally impaired, and totally lacking in decency or moral and humanitarian ethics. His lifelong behavior confirms how his mental development never took root following his birth resulting in the severe pathological, psychological, moral and character deficiencies he suffers from. In his mind “wrong is right.” His narcissism is inconceivable and he contaminates anyone or anything he comes into contact with. His “truths” are lies, ad infinitum. He degrades and abuses women with sexually predatory behavior as he tries to erase, but will never escape, his abnormal fear and dislike of women. A life of criminality and corruption is the ‘Unholy Bible’ that has governed his entire life.
I believe in my fellow citizens and all the other good people with whom I share our country. We can and should vote out the vicious parasites currently in office and condemn them to a remaining lifetime of invisibility they so richly deserve. You better believe that when these monsters are voted out of office (November 2020?), I will happily hoist a stiff drink (or a hefty shot of spicy V-8) and cheer loudly for their removal from “government disservice.”
God Bless all who were lucky enough to be born in America and those who have emigrated here (like my parents from Portugal and Scotland). Immigrants formed and built America and we will forever be a proud and immigrant nation. We face problems and hard decisions almost daily, but we will continue to solve them with the solidarity of our beliefs in right over wrong, good over evil and what’s best for our country and its citizens and our compassionate concern for, and relationships with, other countries.
To all voters, whether Republicans, independents, undecided, first-time voters or politically uninvolved, let’s clean house and vote to defeat the foreign and domestic traitors who have risen up from the pond scum they wallow in as they attempt to divide Americans and harm our cherished country. As a nation we are strong, courageous and dependable because “right is our might.” Damn the traitors, fanatics, foreign intruders, dissidents, crooks and corrupters — full speed ahead, America!
Carol Zic
Logan