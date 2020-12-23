To the editor:
Back in March when the impacts of the pandemic were first hitting our local restaurants, I used the Facebook platform at Logan Foodies Group to launch an idea I called “Save Your Favs,” short for Favorites. With that, I urged friends to stop and think about which food providers/restaurants they’d hate to lose to the economic challenges of the pandemic – and then make an effort to support their top favorites, knowing there would be some that would not make it out of this difficult time.
Some of us in the community were not affected financially but most were hit hard. Unemployment was surging, many were impacted by loss of wages and had to make tough decisions about feeding their families, and it has been heart warming to see the support pouring out from the community, even from the food providers themselves.
The fact remains - our food related businesses have struggled greatly and are still struggling.
Early on and continuing today, my family, friends and many in the foodies community responded by making a point to rotate through the lists of our favorites and give our support to those places we’d hate to lose. Save Your Favs. And – importantly, learn about new potential favorites from the posts of others. Share recommendations; support the brave new businesses that have opened during this challenging time.
There have been heated debates regarding which businesses are most important to save – locally run or chains, franchises, and also other businesses, not just food related ones. They all employ local workers, pay local taxes, contribute to the local economy - but some have more corporately funded advantages the local ones lack. The bottom line is that local or not, the losses of these businesses will be felt in our community. More empty storefronts on Main Street. More out of work employees. I was saddened to hear recently that we are losing another big store as Michael’s Crafts pulls out of the valley. We’ve lost so many.
This morning I am compelled to suggest that saving our favs, our favorites, extends to all businesses, not just food related ones, not just locally owned and operated ones, because without our support they may not be here when this crisis is over. No, we can’t save them all – but we can make a concerted effort within our own ability to support the ones that have the most meaning, the most value to us personally. That is a personal choice for each of us, we will not all agree. And that’s fine. You do you. To each their own. No fighting. No Us vs. Them. Just love and support. Make your own impacts. Save Your Favs.
Joy Brisighella
Hyde Park