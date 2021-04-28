Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

"Helping others FEEL safe" may sound like a worthy goal, but it misses the mark and is backfiring.

I have a child who attends a trade school elsewhere in the state. My son's class of athletic, late teens and early 20-somethings must take a rapid COVID test every 48 hours (school supplied) with a negative result to attend. Many within the class have already been vaccinated. My son is COVID-immune through contracting COVID earlier this school year. As a private institution, this school opted to lift the mask mandates on its students when and where they could maintain social distance. My son chooses to not wear a mask and stands and works 6 feet apart from others. His is the minority choice - in fact, he is the only one. He has not commented on, nor judged the other students' choices to mask; nor has he protested being tested 3x/wk despite having recovered from COVID; nor has he ever protested masks when they were required.

However, recently, other students have been coming up to him (closer than 6 feet) to inform him his choice to not be in a mask is disrespectful and inconsiderate. My son fears if he continues to not wear a mask or if he speaks out to defend his choice — one which is within his right according to state law AND school policy - and even though he is COVID-immune, even though the majority of students have been vaccinated, and even though ALL students in the room have had a negative COVID result in the last 48 hours, he will be ganged up on by the rest of the class and/or shunned.

I applaud the school for their efforts to keep their students safe. But many in society have forgotten there is a difference between "helping others FEEL safe" and "helping others BE safe." Perhaps these young people view this kind of behavior as a kind of service for the greater good: if only we can bully everyone into compliance, then everyone can FEEL safe?

I believe in safety and respect and tolerance and acceptance and diversity. Society keeps using these words. I do not think they mean what so many think they mean. The power of fear to warp meaning is certainly a breathtaking thing to behold. I hope we can begin to choose reason (closely re-examining how we define and measure COVID risk) over fear some time in the near future. In the meantime, I suppose we are in for more character-building experiences ...

Steffanie Casperson

Millville

