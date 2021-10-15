I was surprised in the mayor’s debate last week when Holly Daines answered a question regarding the cemetery saying that our present cemetery will take care of us for the next 40 years. Forty years is not very long for a cemetery! In 40 years Logan will still have people dying; what then? There were two mayors in the past that planned for the future and land for a cemetery was purchased. They did all tests needed for that land and it was paid for. People bought there knowing about the cemetery.
When asked, an answer from a council member was more people are being cremated now and so it wasn’t needed. One doesn’t know what the future will hold and you surely do not make an important decision on that “theory.” More homes will be built. No road tests were made as to how the extra cars would affect the small roads that lead off from that area.
Why is the mayor so involved in real estate? We give land for high national earning store to come to Logan but also a million of our tax money.
Advertisement
Holly campaigns that the Center Street and library are paid for which they are not until all loans and grants are paid. This involves our tax money, and Dee Jones will be open with the citizens regarding finances and all that he does. Dee has great ideas to help our great city so vote for Jones