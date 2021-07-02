To the editor:
Governor Cox has asked Utah businesses to cut down on water usage. This is not the first year that Logan’s water usage has been put on a shortage list – and probably will not be the last. With that knowledge it would seem to be a poor decision to put in a splash pad downtown. In fact, with the mayor election not very far away, it seems that the demolition of the Emporium should be put on hold until after the election. It was bought about seven years ago with the OK of the City Council. All the tenants were told to leave even when they wanted to stay. Think of the income it would have brought in, the upkeep of the building that was being used during those seven years, and probably would have kept other businesses staying and kept the downtown alive.
Some thoughts: Why is the mayor and City Council in the Real Estate business? Too bad they wouldn’t sell the Emporium to the two men who wanted to buy it. It was said the men wouldn’t pay what it was worth. If it was worth something, why is it being demolished? Demolition will cost more than what the city bought the Emporium for. Logan would be ahead if they had let someone buy it as our city wouldn’t be facing the cost of demolition. Why is Mayor Daines so set on having her plans carried out instead of buyers? How is all the fencing required to tear it down going to affect the businesses still there? Another long time business is planning to leave also. How many more months are we going to have the eyesore of a torn down store front on Main Street? Just wondering. Thanks
LuAnn Harris
Logan