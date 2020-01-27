To the editor:
Over the next few days, we’ll learn if we still have a republic or a monarchy run by a deranged, incompetent, corrupt dictator, surrounded by a corrupt cabinet, appointees and like-minded sycophants. Even worse, the vast majority of elected Republicans (Trumpers) have forsworn their oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” by swallowing a constant stream of lies from an impeached president.
Politicians prevaricate and obfuscate when asked questions by constituents or the media. They equivocate to avoid the truth or committing themselves to facts. Truly observant, astute persons can see through these devices, though fewer voters are able to today. President Trump has shown he will lie about everything, including trivial matters, especially lying to his most zealous supporters. It’s the way he keeps his fanatical, frothing followers revved up. As Mr. Trump lies to his devotees, they don’t seem to care or have a clue Trump views them as suckers.
Mr. Trump has told more than 16,000 lies since his election, all to make himself look more magnificent, superior and smarter than anyone else. In the book, “People of the Lie,” M. Scott Peck tells about people who lie to make themselves look grander than others. Mr. Peck explains “people of the lie” have a disease called “evil” with no cure. We’ve all learned the father of lies is Satan. Mr. Trump and all his sycophantic apostles are doing Satan’s work. No matter how many nice things Satan’s servants can provide, there will be strings attached. This time it’s our republic and our freedom.
It’s time to take a stand against those turning our country into a dictatorial monarchy and kleptocracy. The Founding Fathers’ greatest fears were of a president who would usurp power making himself a monarch or enriching himself through corrupt practices. Mr. Trump is doing both. This isn’t a surprise since his entire private career has been to do the same; lying, cheating, and robbing.
As a lifelong Republican, the GOP is no longer the party from thirty years ago. Many in the GOP today (now the Trump Party), following or fearing the most corrupt and incompetent president in our country’s history, no longer care about our country or constitution as they labor to shield Trump. Given the direction taken by Trump, Abraham Lincoln wouldn’t be welcome by the GOP. I love my country too much to let evildoers supplant our Republic with a monarchy. This year, it’s time to extinguish the Trump Party by voting out all Trump apostles, sycophants and the cowards who have remained silent, fearing to come to the aid of their country.
Roger Yost
Logan