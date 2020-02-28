To the editor:
It’s time for honest and good law-abiding citizens to stand up for truth. The old saying goes, “All that's needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Now is the time for all good men and women to let their voices be heard! We have an evil person running our country. Trump and his cult are dismantling our constitution and the rule of law.
Trump has the largest bullhorn, which he uses to deny, deflect and divide. Trump spreads lies and conspiracy theories which have no truth. It’s time to stand up to the division, the bullying
insults, the corruption and the incessant lies.
You may say, “Oh, she's just a radical liberal.” I'll have you know I was a registered Republican until 2018, when it became apparent that the party was hijacked by Trump ideology (lying, cheating, stealing and misinformation). No one in the Republican Party was standing up for truth. The Republican Party is not the party I knew. The Republican politicians in Washington have let Trump take over their power and have neglected their governing responsibilities. Now he thinks he's a king! Trump has put yes men (cronies) in all our government institutions.
Trump says he hates socialism, but paying millions to farmers because of his failed trade war is socialism.
Trump's behavior is inconsistent with Christian values. Do Christians really want to support lying and bulling and send the message to their children that this is acceptable?
Trump is not respected by world leaders except autocrats. Democratic world leaders are laughing at and mocking him because they see through his duplicity. Trump has alienated our allies and has bowed to Russia, North Korea, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The Republicans under Trump have blown up the budget deficit and ballooned our national debt after Trump campaigned that he'd reduce the defcit. Ha! Ha!
It’s time for honorable people to speak “truth to power” and examine our own moral compass to expose Trump's lies. Tell our leaders that we do not support the dismantling of American values and institutions. Vote Trump out in 2020.
Julie Clement
Logan