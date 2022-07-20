A decade ago when Cache Valley temperatures infrequently hit the low 90s my family didn’t need air conditioning; now we can’t live without it. Although we personally have not been victims of climate related wildfires, floods or other extreme weather events, our property insurance bills increase yearly due to weather disasters in other parts of the country. With higher temperatures and persistent aridification our water bills have gone up as we have to water our trees to keep them alive. Climate change is here … now … not in some distant future.
The Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org) promotes a price on carbon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. More than three-quarters of Utahns would receive more in dividends than they would pay in higher prices. The legislation would create jobs and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This month Canadians are receiving the first quarterly checks from their carbon fee and dividend policy.
It is imperative that we act on climate to keep our businesses and manufacturing competitive, protect people’s health, and stabilize our climate. The majority of Americans want action to address climate disruption. If you are tired of ever hotter summers that are costing us in so many ways, tell your members of Congress to act now to address climate change.