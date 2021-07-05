To the editor:
OK, so I am so frigging tired of all these meat-free eaters complaining about us meat eaters who enjoy a good piece of meat. First of all, do you realize you are eating the animal’s food! Should we start eating you instead of eating meat. I like a good steak.
So now let’s talk about your organic eggs and vegetables. Really? Do you know how much crap goes into growing the vegetables? And organic eggs, they all come from the end of the chicken! If you would let the farmers be farmers, everything would taste better and be better. And now on to the milk. “Seriously,” where is the real milk with cream on top, no preservatives?
Let’s talk about what’s bad for you. All this healthy stuff is just so you spend more because for some dumb reason it is more expensive.
Rebecca Anderson
Smithfield