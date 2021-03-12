To the editor:
I’m so very proud of all you folks who voted for Mr. “Job Killer” and the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline, which is already paying off for you at the pumps. Please contact me so you can assist me as a retired senior citizen (on Soc. Sec. disability) in paying for my gas to get the nearest coffee shop for my daily entertainment. You see, I’m already broke due to Obamacare.
I predicted long ago prices at the pumps would skyrocket if Bozo Biden got his feeble mind and hands on the Oval Office. Turns out I’m right.
Now Mr. Green New Deal John Kerry can assert he will not leave a “carbon print” with his personal jet. Folks, do you know that Kerry is married into the Heinz family? You know, the ones who produce the condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard, etc.) you season your fake, tasteless burgers and free-range fried eggs with? I’m sure fossil fuels play a huge part in production.
One can only suppose double standards are only for the very rich uppity-up do-gooders who have duped many a voter like you.
It’s sad that credulous voters stooped so low as to believe a philosophy that is slowly eroding the very foundation our forefathers envisioned and fought so hard for, only to have it handed over (by Biden & pals) to countries who hate us and wish to take us over due to incompetency of “lead from behind” snollygosters.
Now thousands of illegals are permitted to once again breech our borders with no apparent restrictions of COVID or polio precautions. They are here to take your jobs, live off your dollars, get free healthcare and poison you with deadly drugs. Yet you and I still wear Biden’s COVID condoms that Dr. YoYo still can’t make up his mind on. All this time, the Capitol is a fortress on lockdown.
It truly scares the hell out of me that my freedoms of speech, press, free agency of owning a firearm for recreation and protection could soon cease to exist in America. Freedom is among other “F” words I know.
It’s a poor excuse of justification all in the name of hate of Pres. Trump. I hope you are proud of what you have helped to do (for now) a free country. Shame on you.
One more thing: If your wife, daughter, or someone you know was blessed with the name of “Dixie,” would some idiot cancel-culture activist make them change their name because it is an “insensitive” name that offends them? Two words. Asinine clowns.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield