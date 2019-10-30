To the editor:
This letter is in support of the candidacy of Tom Jensen for Logan City Council. We have known Tom and his family for more than 35 years; we raised our children in the same neighborhood and over the years have valued our friendship with his family. We appreciate Tom’s strong family values and the positive influence he had on our family as our children were growing up.
Tom has a long and positive record in community service, including six years as a proactive member of the Logan City Council. He gave generously of his time in helping Youth Soccer establish a firm foundation in Cache Valley which has benefitted our youth for more than 40 years. Tom has played major roles in several community wide planning initiatives such as Cache 2010, Envision Cache Valley and the South Corridor Development Plan. His leadership roles in all of these activities clearly demonstrate his genuine interest in maintaining the quality of life that we enjoy and expect in our communities as well as preparing for future growth.
Tom understands the issues and challenges that are important to the citizens of Logan city including revitalizing our downtown, protecting and improving our neighborhoods and solving increasing traffic issues. He is a professional architect, a planner, a listener, a leader, a problem solver and a doer. Tom Jensen can get the job done! Please join us in voting for Tom Jensen for Logan City Council.
Loren Runar and Mary Anderson
Logan