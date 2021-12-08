This short piece is in support of the assembly at Sky View High School about racial discrimination and harassment and especially about showing the short video. What happened needed to happen. The principal and the district should not have backed down.
I have taught college students for over 40 years in both philosophy and religion/theology at public and private universities. Teaching about ideas and difficult issues should move people out of their comfort zone, to see the world in new and different ways. They do not need to change what they fundamentally believe but they need to deepen and enrich their beliefs and themselves. If this does not happen it is not teaching. It is hand holding.
America still has a problem with race. As a child of the sixties, I can say it is better than when I was growing up. But it is not perfect. The video, which I have seen several times, is challenging. But it needed to be to force students to confront a part of American reality that they almost certainly do not know enough about. No one can change what they do not know about. As a teacher I can say that if a student does not know there are problems with what he is saying, doing or writing about, he or she cannot improve.
A district just south of us, Davis School District (where I went to school) has been cited by the justice department for numerous instances of racial harassment. A fact the district now admits. This harassment resulted in the suicide of an African American autistic child, This tragedy was covered by CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post.
The way to get difficult issues and materials thought about and disused is not to treat them softly so students can ignore them after the program is over. Rather, what is required is a tough examination with the problems we all face with others who are not like us racially, culturally, religiously or in many other ways.
The video talked about “privilege.” Not just white “privilege”. We all have looked away from those who are different, who are out of the world we are in. We cannot grow as human persons unless we expand ourselves in different gardens from the one we grew up in. The reactions of the parents, student, and administrators at Sky View is the best evidence of why that video needed to be shown.