To the editor:
Guilt by association to one of the evilest men in history? When I read that in a recent letter to the editor comparing Pres. Trump to Hitler, it was like a punch in the stomach. Being a retired newspaper freelance writer for over 25 years, I have interviewed numerous WWII veterans. I also interviewed and wrote a story about a man who escaped form the Dachau concentration camp. One of the most touching stories I published was about a couple with their young son who fled Czechoslovakia in their journey for freedom.
Yes, President Trump is brash and tweets too much, but on the other hand he is a superb negotiator and does not get pushed around or taken advantage of by countries who want freebies or special favors.
Also, I don’t know about your 401K, but since Pres. Trump has entered the world of politics, my 401K has gone up, way up.
Frankly, I observe him in amazement. Every morning and throughout the day he is battered around by his enemies. Yet he keeps strong and you know what he loves … he loves the veterans, the military, the police officers, and all those who stand for freedom. He loves our country, our flag, our God, and he loves to win, not for himself but for America. And, he accepts no wages for his efforts.
This year, 2020, will be one for the history books. We will never forget this year!
Pres, Trump stands for everything I believe in: Second Amendment rights, anti-abortion, our flag, our God, our freedoms. These are tough times and we need a tough president to match these challenging times.
Let’s all pray for this president and our country. We must come together in friendship and strength. Be kind and true to yourself, your neighbors and friends. We are so very blessed to live here and witness this great nation in its strengths and weaknesses.
When a story is told it is not forgotten. It becomes something else, a memory of what we were, the hope of what we can become. God bless this beloved nation and our President who stands at the helm.
Ruth Swaner
Smithfield