To the editor:
As a resident of Nibley, I am disappointed in my fellow townspeople. Some have been abusing the green waste site that WAS provided every season. I drive by on my way to work every day and have noticed piles all over! Once the containers were full they would still dump their waste! Shame on you! I know it's a pain to either drive it to the dump or wait til the containers were empty, however it was necessary!
Shame on you, as well, Nibley city. The city has grown a lot in the last couple years. You could've assessed the situation and come up with a more agreeable solution for those that don't abuse the site. I pay my hefty city bill every month. You could've opted to dump it twice a week, for example.
I know many who live here as well that feel very similar to myself.
Amanda Castillo
Nibley