Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

As a resident of Nibley, I am disappointed in my fellow townspeople. Some have been abusing the green waste site that WAS provided every season. I drive by on my way to work every day and have noticed piles all over! Once the containers were full they would still dump their waste! Shame on you! I know it's a pain to either drive it to the dump or wait til the containers were empty, however it was necessary!

Shame on you, as well, Nibley city. The city has grown a lot in the last couple years. You could've assessed the situation and come up with a more agreeable solution for those that don't abuse the site. I pay my hefty city bill every month. You could've opted to dump it twice a week, for example.

I know many who live here as well that feel very similar to myself.

Amanda Castillo

Nibley

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.