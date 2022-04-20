I wonder if there's been discussion by these students and teachers about the Pandora's box opened by our government and the transgender individuals demanding changes. It's kicked open a long awaited opportunity to every perverted pedophile and rapist looking for an excuse to get into the girl's restricted restrooms without detection, and now they have the perfect solution, just dress as woman and walk right in!
Not to belittle any transgender individuals' challenges, however there have been actual cases of that very tactic being used such as the case in Loudoun County, Virginia, where the same criminal has been convicted of of doing it twice in different school restrooms and it took his arrest and a lawsuit against the school board by the victim's parents before actions were taken to make changes to the restrooms back to girl's only.
We want to believe things like that would never happen here in Cache Valley, however it's grown expediently and we truly don't know what we can expect for certain anymore. But it does not feel that our government is concerned about women's safety or their fears of what's on the other side of that restroom door. But the administration is strongly pushing the transgender rights bills right through saying it must be accepted because they are "special and brave" as stated by Biden, and not that they're not but what does this say to every other person when he singles one group out above everyone else?
I believe everyone that goes out into the world doing their best without asking others to conform their lives unnecessarily around yours is special and brave in this day and age!
And females should continue having their own private and safe space without concerns of what or who could be lurking and lying in wait.
Hopefully the repercussions of all possible actions will be considered before making big changes to school restrooms and locker rooms. There's got to be a middle ground to safely please everyone without making others feel uncomfortable.