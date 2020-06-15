To the editor:
My name is DeeAnn Black and I am writing this letter to you in behalf of my 13-year-old daughter.
Last Septembert-first of October, a teacher at Springcreek Middle school had a meeting about him doing a trip to England, France, Madrid, and Toledo. A 10-day trip through EF Tours. They did tell us if we cancelled we could get partial refund.
Well my daughter was so excited she has been doing the French dual immersion program at her school since first grade and has always wanted to go to France since then. She immediately started asking and said she would do whatever fundraisers, babysitting, mowing lawns, getting donations and having garage sales and doing the divvy up sale here in Logan, which takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but she was determined. I took her all around Cache Valley and she sold fundraiser cards in the rain, in the snow, and in the cold of winter to get enough money to make her $581.00 payment every month from October until March when COVID-19 hit. We waited two months to find out what they were going to do. They cancelled the trip. Her choice was to get a voucher for another trip within the next two years or turn the voucher in and get all but $1,000 back. Then we got an email saying they would give everything back but $554.
They said they needed to keep this money because of some fees.
The company should refund everything to this little, at the time 12-year-old girl, not keeping the money of this little girl that worked so hard.
DeeAnn Black
Wellsville