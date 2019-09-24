To the editor:
Rudy Giuliani and his live television studies in psychosis and admissions of treachery may be a hit with the Bolshevik and Ukrainian improvs. But here where we used to have a democracy with protocols, laws, and a Constitution, that even the Grifter himself should be held accountable to, it’s just another day that ends in “y,” in another week, in another month of the most corrupt administration this country has ever seen and hopefully ever will.
There has already been an improperly handled “whistleblower” complaint that the Grifter appointed IG deemed “of urgent concern.” I am certain. that if the outcome from this point forward isn’t to the Grifter’s liking, he will sue and add this to the list of things he currently is in litigation to prevent the release of some piece of information about him, his family, his business or his taxes.
Individual 1 sure goes to a lot of trouble to hide a lot of things for being such a “completely transparent” and innocent guy. He just doesn’t go to the trouble of actually paying his litigators. If only Oslo awarded Nobel Prizes for litigation or bankruptcy.
William Carlos Williams was a medical doctor turned poet and essayist. He was the son of immigrants with Puerto Rican, French, Dutch, Spanish, and Jewish ancestry. He penned “American prose.” In 1913 he wrote “The Fool’s Song.” One hundred and six years later I would like to dedicate it to the Grifter, his family and the rest of his sycophantic boot-lickers.
I tried to put a bird in a cage. O fool that I am! For the bird was Truth. Sing merrily, Truth: I tried to put Truth in a cage! And when I had the bird in the cage, O fool that I am! Why, it broke my pretty cage. Sing merrily, Truth: I tried to put Truth in a cage! And when the bird was flown from the cage, O fool that I am! Why, I had nor bird nor cage. Sing merrily, Truth: I tried to put Truth in a cage! Heigh-ho! Truth in a cage!
Tod Goodwin
Logan