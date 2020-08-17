To the editor:
The irony of Donald Trump calling Senator Kamala Harris “nasty” deserves brief comment — because the past four years have provided daily demonstration of Presidential Nastiness par Excellence from a man addicted to name-calling, whining, racial animus, serial lies, self-aggrandizement, and savage revenge for anyone not playing kiss-ass.
Nastiness? That’s a good descriptor for Trump’s hush-money payments to hookers, his repeated references to media outlets as “fake news media,” his pardon of convicted felon Roger Stone who helped engineer Russian collusion in 2016, and his attempt to subvert the Constitution by bullying and bribing the Ukrainian president to “do us a favor.”
Real nastiness comes from true moral rot — as the president’s advisors raise “birther” questions about whether Harris, born in Oakland, California, on October 20, 1964, is “qualified” to be vice-president, and as the president’s appointee as postmaster general slows mail delivery nationwide in advance of the 2020 election, thus undermining mail-in voting, the option preferred by many citizens but opposed by Trump.
And, finally, there’s nastiness with life-and-death consequences as Trump denigrates the role of scientists and refuses to provide real federal leadership during a pandemic — repeatedly asserting, instead, that the Coronavirus will “just disappear, like a miracle.” Presently, mid-August, Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are more than 1,500 per day. So, Donald Trump wins the nastiness contest, and I say, “Good riddance and Godspeed.”
William Strong
Logan