To the editor:
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic that is a terrible thing that will certainly take a great deal of time, resources, and yes, lives to recover from, it’s awesome that we have a president who has taken the bull by the horns to keep America as safe as humanly possible, no thanks to many who have insisted $35 million be turned over to a New York fine arts theater and other pork barrel items. It reminds me of another bundle of money that was wasted because someone saying “We have to vote on it before we know what’s in it.” (We all know who that was.)
President Trump has been wrongfully accused of creating this problem (as well as others) that were proven to have no merit. So I boldly say to those accusers “Put up or shut up.” Put your egos and personal ambitions aside. Many years ago I saw a T-shirt with the saying “GOD is coming and boy is HE ever p———ed.” Just think about it. Although many lives have succumbed to this horrible virus and families have lost loved ones, maybe the almighty is starting to cleanse his creation. Sadly, collateral casualties are getting caught in the middle. I’m so sorry for the families who have suffered those losses and my thoughts and prayers are with you. GOD bless. We must evaluate our ambitions and work together to overcome and survive this hardship and be supportive of President Trump.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield