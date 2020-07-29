To the editor:
In previous administrations, National Guardsmen were at times requested by a governor or mayor to restore order during riots. By sending border police unasked into our cities, the Trump administration has made it clear that we're all Mexicans on the wrong side of his wall.
I support top notch, professional, well-paid well-trained local police who answer to their local mayors. For police to be effective, they need the trust and the support of the people they work for. Their goal is to protect rights. The Trump administration's use of force is the opposite of that. These police answer only to a distant boss who thinks he's accountable to no one. These police have nothing to do with law and order. They are to terrorize, inflict injury, and discard due process. The goal is to end rights.
I share Republicans' dread of the USA becoming anything like the Soviet Union, and I also dread our becoming more and more like today's Russia, which is ruled by some of the wealthiest oligarchs in the world. These people are untouchable, beyond the law, beyond reform, beyond challenge. When sufficiently challenged, they simply send in goon squads to bust heads and disappear people. The USA's oligarchs are steadily marching to that same level of invulnerability. Step one was Richard Nixon, who was plenty corrupt enough but got caught. And now there's Donald Trump, who's plenty corrupt enough and he has a crackerjack legal staff by which there may never be any charge against him that will stick even as our nation slides into ruin through his corruption. Now I understand what our constitution is all about, which is to prevent this. Wonderful as our constitution is, it's only a piece of paper, and DJT, like a virus that destroys the the host's immune system, is systematically dismantling constitutional checks on him. We better say no to the man while we still can.
On the bright side, for all our dysfunction, we still have a working democracy if we'd but use it. There's a bill in Congress right now, the "For the People Act,” that could go a certain ways to haul the USA back from oligarchy. It seeks to simplify voter registration, end gerrymandered voting districts, and reign in dark money politics. It was introduced in 2019, whereupon Mitch McConnell promptly deep-sixed it. Seems to me it's exactly what the doctor ordered for the USA.
And, of course, please vote. It might be your last chance.
Charles Ashurst
Logan