To the editor:
To the letter writer who quoted the First Presidency on May 2: Though your principles are on track, you might consider the story of King Cyrus (see Isaiah 44:28 and 45:1). Though Cyrus was not an Israelite, he nevertheless delivered them out of bondage in Babylon and became their king and protector, letting them rebuild their temple and live in peace and freedom.
Today, among the choices available to us, President Trump may be a better alternative than bondage in Babylon.
Ruth Lehenbauer
Logan