To the editor:
How incredibly sad that hate-filled leftists with a thesaurus in one hand, a “killing stone” in the other hand, blinders on their eyes and their TVs hardwired to CNN are so bloodthirsty for Trump. (Relax liberals. I mean bloodthirsty figuratively. Since liberalism allows unlimited, uncensored attacks against Republicans but screams foul when the tables are turned, I thought I’d better clear the air.)
By my count, I only remember 15,999 Trump lies. Sorry I missed one. (Tongue in cheek, liberals). Just a reminder that just because you pull erroneous figures out of the air, or push phony pictures of a polar bear floating on an ice cube, or falsify car crashes, or make up stories about immigrant children in cages or doctor documents to support your warped values doesn’t make it true. Neither are you wise to cultivate an incestuous relationship with the corrupt, lying mainstream media and fail to report stories, make up stories, or hide exculpatory information, or stuff ballot boxes or use the NSA to spy on opponents, or attack the families of your opponents or use the IRS to intimidate your opponents. Yet, that’s all you have. Since truth is anathema to your vocabulary you must return to your oldest playbook, the politics of personal destruction. What really frosts your cookies is that you haven’t been able to make any of your sordid attempts to take him out stick. Every single one has blown up in your Wile E Coyote faces, most recently this sham impeachment.
The best way to keep our freedom and our divinely inspired Constitution is to let the American people clearly see the distinction between the gooey tar pit of liberalism and the bright star of conservatism. Conservatism unleashes the power of a country in love with and proud of our divine roots!
96-year-old Henry Kissinger says "Trump puts America and its people first. This is why people love him, and this is why he will remain in charge for so long.”
The following are his 13 ideas:
1. Hillary: Held accountable for her previous wrongs!
2. Put GOD back in America!
3. Borders: Closed and tightly guarded!
4. Congress: On the same retirement and healthcare plans as everybody else.
5. Congress: Obey its own laws NOW!
6. Language: English!
7. Culture: Constitution and the Bill of Rights!
8. Drug-Free: Mandatory drug screening before and during Welfare!
9. Freebies: None to non-citizens!
10. Budget: Balance the thing!
11. Foreign countries: Stop giving them our money! Charge them for our help! We need it here
12. Term limits for Congress
And most of all,
13. Respect our military and our flag and our law enforcement!
David. B. Kerr
Preston