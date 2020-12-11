To the editor:
After watching Governor Herbert's news conference on TV today, we have two suggestions:
1. Those who insist on their "right" not to wear a mask or distance be required to carry the following notice: "Because I disregard the safety and well-being of health workers and ignore the effects of COVID on the limited health resources available to the public in our communities, I and my immediate family should receive the absolute lowest priority for emergency or intensive care, should we need it;" and
(2) Attorney General Sean Reyes should personally reimburse the state taxpayers for any cost associated with his decision to join what the governor and lieutenant governor assessed as Texas' fruitless latest election suit.
John and Linda Keith
North Logan