The public educator is not understood. The front-page article of Feb. 17 addressing the concerns of LCSD K-3 teachers expected to complete LETRS while doing two other programs shows the stress placed on teachers. LETRS’ 150 hours a year is an extra month of work. So why aren’t those teachers being paid an extra month’s wages it takes to complete the training instead of $1,000 for two years? That $3 an hour is not enough! What other employer thinks having employees work overtime shouldn’t be fairly compensated?
Instead of fair treatment, Jed Grunig suggested the teacher who is unable to complete LETRS would be considered insubordinate (standard procedures for “refusing to do something required by their supervisor”). Administrators who use that power should return to the classroom and complete LETRS, the other two programs referenced in the article, teach full time, address individual needs (IEP, 504, ELL, etc) and address every parent personally about their child’s reading and math skills. Grunig and the district seem disconnected from what the district is asking of these teachers. Teacher expectations and treatment drive educators away from the profession. Mandating curriculums won't increase student performance. Teachers have to meet students where they are academically and assist them in the classroom. It is the only way performance will change. Demanding more from teachers who are stretched, stressed, and not listened to when they voice concerns is the problem that needs to be addressed.
Again, fairly compensate your teachers for the extra work you are mandating, listen to them, and extend the dates if necessary. Intimidation is not the answer and the reason for anonymity in the Feb.17 article.