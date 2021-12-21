We recently concluded our annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count in Cache Valley, the longest citizen science program on the planet, which began on Christmas Day in the year 1900. The bird species and their numbers are entered on an international data base so we can track population trends. More information at www.bridgerlandaudubon.org.
Audubon’s 2014 Climate Change Report is a comprehensive, first-of-its kind study that predicts how climate change could affect the ranges of 588 North American birds. Of the bird species studied, more than half are likely to be in trouble. The models indicate that 314 species will lose more than 50 percent of their current climatic range by 2080, 142 of which are found in Utah. Three billion in 30 years. The number of birds that have already been lost on the N. American continent. Canaries in the coal mine. Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health. Their health is our health. Coalmines are closing, but not nearly fast enough, unless you’re a miner- (whom I have great respect for knowing many of you).
The Biden “Build Back Better” bill is on life support due to a few Democrats. This is unfortunate, for the bill contains billions of dollars to assist the transition away from coal for those communities whose economies hinge on coal mining. Another piece of bipartisan legislation that is being targeted for this bill is a carbon fee and dividend. Lead economists predict several million jobs will be created, and it would significantly improve our health from better air quality. Models also show a progressive carbon fee and dividend is the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the dividend sent to all U.S. citizens would enhance low and middle-income finances.