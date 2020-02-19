To the editor:
We’ve heard it for decades: “Climate change is not proven, nor whether it is human-caused." This rumor is propagated by carbon-heavy corporations, citing the tiny percentage of scientists financially supported by those corporations. This vision looks only to the next quarterly bottom line. It ignores upcoming decades, and the planet their children, grand-children, and ours, will have to live or die on.
Scientists who do objective research have usually understated their warnings. They have not wanted to be accused of "sky is falling" mentality. Most now recognize the urgent need to risk being called "chicken littles," as conditions and rate of change have outpaced them.
Destructive global warming is here. It is in the ashes of wiped-out Paradise, California, in soggy unsaleable crops on the Mississippi and Missouri plains, in expensive dikes being built around Manhattan, in painful shrieks of burning kangaroos, koalas, and human beings in Australia, and smog-choked cities of industrial China. And Utah.
How can the captains of industry ignore this? Some may have honest doubts. But many carbon executives know the reality, as they already invest extensively in renewables. Perhaps they are determined to wring every pinched red penny from the old stuff? Do they not care that huge swathes of the globe will become uninhabitable, creating massive eco-migration, starvation, and social upheaval? Perhaps they'll just abide at private islands or mountain retreats while everyone else suffers?
Some people aren't worried because they don't believe in science. To be consistent, they would not use doctors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, airplanes, refrigerators, air-conditioning, computers, or cell phones. These conveniences were created from the same scientific processes and knowledge that produced climate science. We enjoy the dance, we pay the piper.
We Americans have the opportunity and the duty to lead the world by stopping warming before it becomes irreversible. That's about 10 years. A carbon-based international economy is a big ship, hard to turn around. Time to get going. No country will begin if we don't. If we are the greatest nation on earth we can and must lead, and now.
U.S. House of Representatives bill HR 763 would tax carbon-based products. It incentivizes corporations to invest in renewable energy. The revenue collected is then paid out to every taxpayer to spend as they wish.
The “Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends” in the Wall Street Journal January 17, 2019, states: “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”
Please ask your representatives (links in website) to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Thanks for caring and taking action.
Ilona jappinen
Logan