To the editor:
Dear Sen. Romney,
Thank you for speaking out in October 2019 about the need to keep an open mind and see all the facts in the proceedings to impeach President Trump. Now that the U.S. House of Representatives has formally impeached the president and the U.S. Senate is crafting its rules for the trial, I urge you to push for trial rules that allow presenting all the relevant data, facts, evidence, and witnesses. As I understand the process, the trial rules need to pass by a simple Senate majority (e.g., 51 to 49) rather than two-thirds majority (e.g., 67 to 23 needed to convict). Thus, you and a few other key senators can together craft trial rules that allow the sharing of all relevant data, facts, evidence, and witnesses for this historic trial.
To be unbiased in evaluating the arguments for and against impeachment, the senators need to see all the relevant information. Again, please push for Senate trial rules that allow presenting all the relevant data, facts, evidence, and witnesses as you spoke about in October.
David Rosenberg
Logan