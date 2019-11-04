To the editor:
Someone said that the Utah State students were good fans. What I saw Saturday was anything but good fans. A good fan cheers for their their team with all of the noise that they can muster. They are good sports and do all they can to help their team. What I saw was a bunch of poor sports and poor excuses for fans, who booed opposing injured players and the opposing band. It was absolutely embarrassing. They did everything to destroy the reputation of what used to be a good university, which has not degraded to a bunch of hoodlums.
Denny Fillmore
Nampa, Idaho