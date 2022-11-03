The top seven news stories about USU football (and the top four about Utah State University), all of them about sexual assault, revealed in a Google Chrome search (10/29/2022) include a photo of USU’s football “stadium of shame” from a story published in the Deseret News.
The courageous revelations by a former team captain and continuing USU student are but the latest in a series of examples of the toxic, sexually violent history of this institution’s “sports” program in football. As an emeritus professor, Old Main Society member, and current donor to USU, I continue to be appalled by USU’s failure to address the safety and needs of women, especially sexual assault survivors, in its quest for football program “glory.”
As a first step toward cleaning up this stain on USU’s reputation, President Cockett needs to terminate Blake Anderson’s contract (Anderson should already have resigned had he the “decency” of the former USU police chief) and then launch an (other) independent investigation of alleged Title IX violations potentially associated with this athletic program.
I am tired of this academic institution’s care for its students, especially women and other courageous students who are brave enough to shine a light on sexual violence, and Cache Valley’s decency and reputation being tarnished by those “scholar-athlete men” who revel in their non consensual sexual exploits. And I’m tired of my tax money being spent to provide “compensation” to survivors brave enough to share their stories (most recently, $500,000 – the same amount Stan Cazier used to give Rod Tueller to “balance” the yearly football program budget). As I’ve stated before — President Cockett, enough is enough.
