To the editor:
We want to express our admiration and respect for USU President Noelle Cockett, President Cockett has realized amazing accomplishments as a scientist and as an administrator. Utah State University has benefited from her contributions.
We have known Noelle as a friend and university teacher and administrator for more than 30 years. Our religious beliefs and hers are different, but that has never been an issue in our relationship with her.
Allegations of religious and cultural bias on Noelle's part are false. We know without even knowing what was said in a Zoom meeting that Noelle is NOT prejudiced against people of any faith, any color, any socioeconomic background. Her mind and heart are open to all discussions concerning USU. The students, athletes, administrators, everyone involved with USU can trust Noelle 100%
Brian and Nancy Cheal
Mendon