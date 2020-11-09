To the editor:
It seems it is becoming a habit that Utah State cannot break. Turning their back on true-blooded Aggies. Not only turning their back but turning them down.
First I start with head coach Tim Duryea. Duryea was let go after his third year as head coach. Three years. And before that 14 years as an assistant coach. I don’t think I could find a truer Aggie than him if I tried, and yet John Hartwell and President Cockett were only interested in moving on. For my next case, I turn to Mike Bair who was unexpectedly let go as USU head equipment manager, again after 10-plus years with the university. Case in point, instead of trying to make their employees better they would just rather remove them. And finally to my latest point where homegrown Gary Anderson was fired mid-season. USU did not have the decency to let him finish his season, try and help his team improve. No USU is not interested in “room for improvement,” instead “new for improvement.”
In all three situations, I find it strange how Hartwell and Cockett talked about how they had these employees backs 100% and were “excited” to have them on board. But hell, lose a few games and you don’t only lose the game, you lose your position at USU ... message received.
Tyler Baldwin
Hyde Park