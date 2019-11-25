To the editor:
Dear Cache Valley,
Another USU volleyball season has passed, and at the end of each of them I try to take some time to reflect and think about how fortunate I am to be a coach here at Utah State. I know we did not “Light the A Blue” as much as we would have liked to this season, but I can promise you that our team loves representing Utah State and Cache Valley. The past two seasons have been hard with injuries, concussions and attrition. But these ladies always gave their best and were honored to wear the blue and white! Our athletes love being a part of something bigger than themselves, and they truly embody the phrase “student athlete.” On average we miss about 19 days of school during our season, and our team carries a GPA of 3.68. It is important to them to do well on the court and in the classroom.
Each year we have hosted a mother-daughter clinic to start our season, and it is something we look forward to as we begin our season. What a great opportunity for our team to interact with our community and then to see those families show up at our matches! Our team loves playing for USU and for this community. It is a big deal to us that you come and cheer us on match after match. So on behalf of our team and staff, I just want to say “thank you” for all you do for us.
I am always happy to talk about our team and our program. Please feel free to get in touch if you have questions, grayson.dubose@usu.edu or 435-797-2068.
Sincerely, and GO AGGIES!
Grayson DuBose
Smithfield