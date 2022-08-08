All of Utah’s four congressmen voted to confuse common language and the people of the United States by radically redefining marriage. As a group, Utah’s congressional representatives voted in favor of the misnamed Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404), that would repeal the overwhelmingly bipartisan Defense of Marriage Act of 1996. H.R. 8404 would legally redefine marriage through federal codification. All congressional Democrats voted for the bill, while barely one fifth of congressional Republicans did.
Neither massive Republican opposition to the bill, nor the Republican Party platform persuaded any of Utah’s representatives to back traditional marriage. These “representatives” also voted contrary to the beliefs of nearly all their constituents. A sizable majority of Utahans consider themselves to be religious. Of the four largest religious sects in the state (comprising of nearly 80% of religious Utahans), all have policy and/or doctrinal statements that emphasize loving compassion for people of all persuasions (including those with same-sex orientations); while at the same time holding that the sacred rite of marriage is only between a man and a woman. This stance of loving all people, regardless of lifestyle; while maintaining standards believed to be set by God is common to the pope, the prophet, and other religious leaders. Our Utah congressmen find themselves on the side of scarcely one fifth of the population they claim to represent. Hardly mainstream.
Of course, congressmen should be concerned about all their constituents, but unquestionably should not disregard the fervent beliefs of a clear majority of them. If H.R. 8404 becomes law, it will have adverse repercussions on children, religious liberty, and states rights; not to mention the bedrock of a great and thriving nation … the family.
Words, and their definitions matter. Graduates of the US Military Academy at West Point live by the words, “Duty, Honor, and Country.” The godly live by “Faith.” Patriots cherish “Freedom.” It matters what these words mean.
Standards matter. Common standards help individuals amalgamate with those around them. Interconnection and inspiration help a unified people achieve meaningful goals and gain victories. I believe that free and valiantly striving individuals who hold to commonly understood values and adhere to proven principles enjoy unity and success in a team, a family, or a nation.
My suggestion is that our Utah politicians become more familiar with the meaning of the following terms and phrases, take them to heart, and take action to help the good people of Utah and the United States in these trying times: 1) liberty, 2) free republics, 3) representative government, 4) selfless service, 5) integrity, 6) honor, 7) statesmanship, and 8) leadership. It is beyond time they show us they recognize what those words mean through their personal and public examples.