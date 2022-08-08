Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

All of Utah’s four congressmen voted to confuse common language and the people of the United States by radically redefining marriage. As a group, Utah’s congressional representatives voted in favor of the misnamed Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404), that would repeal the overwhelmingly bipartisan Defense of Marriage Act of 1996. H.R. 8404 would legally redefine marriage through federal codification. All congressional Democrats voted for the bill, while barely one fifth of congressional Republicans did.

