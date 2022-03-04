On March 1, 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau released the most current map of the gender pay gap in all 51 states (including Puerto Rico.) Unfortunately, the census numbers for Utah were not surprising, but they were demoralizing. The current statistics show that the Beehive state is falling embarrassingly short, with employers paying women just $.70 for every dollar paid to a man in the same position. Utah ranks 2nd to last for equal pay, with Wyoming being the worst offender by paying women $.64 on the dollar.
The gender pay gap is dishonest, sexist, and it also strongly suggests why women continue to struggle more to provide as the heads of single-parent households. I am not aware of any grocery store, housing opportunity, or gas station that offers only women a 30% discount. Similarly, this pay gap amounts to telling a woman that for every 40 hours she works, her male coworker must only clock in for 28 hours. More than once, I have heard the comment that teachers cannot complain about low wages because they only “work” for nine months of the year. However, how often do you hear the complaint that men work 8.5 months of the year, but women must work all twelve?
As parents, we try to raise our children to be kind, responsible, and ethical individuals, but what example are we setting as a state when we tell our daughters that they are not as valuable as our sons? We cannot hope to stay competitive in a national and global market if we do not reward equal work with equal pay. Utah can do better! Let’s be the state that shows the rest of the nation that we are committed to equal gender pay.