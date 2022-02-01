From 1775 until 1783, the founders of our nation fought and bled in the Revolutionary War, ready for the heavy hand of King George III to stay on his side of the Atlantic. King George could have ended the conflict long before eight years, but he simply refused to loosen his grip on the colonies. George simply had to have control over the local colonists; after all, he was the king, and he knew best.
Today in Utah, a little bit of King George’s political will resides in many of our state legislators, as they continuously wrest away local control. I can imagine our legislators sitting in their dainty little rooms, sipping (herbal) tea, saying, “I don’t believe, good sirs, that the Salt Lake County mayor, Jenny Wilson, has even a farthing of understanding about the health needs of her people. Therefore, we must pass a law and forbid masks in her county.”
The legislators continue sipping their tea. Then another fellow pipes up and says to another, “Principals, school boards, and superintendents don’t know best. Therefore, we shall pass a law making it nigh impossible for them to move their pupils to online education, because they must now receive approval from the governor, state superintendent, and (haha!) the Utah Senate president and speaker of the House!” (Never mind that requiring approval from the Senate president and House speaker violates the Separation of Powers Doctrine of the Utah State Constitution, where the executive branch, not the legislative branch, shall carry out the laws of the state.)
The list of Utah legislator micromanagement continues: targeting Mantua police for speed traps; ignoring the findings of the Independent Redistricting Commission; fine-tuning the inner workings of public education without consulting education professionals; tying the hands of city officials to allow for unrestrained gravel pit expansion; and taking control of city zoning laws. It is time to calm down our little kings and queens in the Utah Legislature and keep them on their side of the Atlantic.
It is time to dump the tea in Boston Harbor. It is time to break up these legislative lady-and-gentleman clubs and vote for legislators that have the self-restraint to delegate – to let local governments and school boards make decisions that are best for local circumstances.