To the editor:

While the Great Salt Lake reminds us daily of the need to take environmental problems seriously, we can take heart in the ways our state is leading on the issue. From clean energy innovations to our elected officials embracing serious policy solutions, Utah is where the rest of the country can look for inspiration. 

