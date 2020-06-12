To the editor:
Representative Val Potter is a friend to public education. I urge the voters of House District 3 to reelect him. As president of the Cache Education Association and as his constituent, I have been consistently impressed by how well he listens and considers the needs of students and his community. We can trust his experience and judgement. This election is a critical moment for our children, their schools, and our communities. We count on Val Potter to make decisions that support us, let's support him with our votes. Sincerely, Theresa Stanton, CEA President
Theresa Stanton
North Logan