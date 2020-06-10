To the editor:
Ballots are out this week and we have the opportunity to reelect Val Potter to the Utah Legislature. With the challenges facing our economy and state, we need experienced legislators that already know the state’s budget and how to get our state and economy back on track.
I knew Val when he was a City Council member and North Logan mayor. He proved his conservative and Republican values by not increasing taxes, listening to residents he served and managed the departments and services of the city. In the Wednesday candidate debate, Val stated his experience as a real Republican by saying that he’d been elected by Republican delegates twice for the County Council, six times for Republican State Central Committee, two for the State House and in April he received 60% of the delegate votes in the county convention for this election. Val has proven his true conservative voice for the people of District 3.
Val who is serving his second two-year term, is the longest serving House member in all of Northern Utah. He is already in leadership positions as a budget chair and a commission chair. He’s respected by legislative, state and business leaders and is endorsed by most of the city mayors and elected leaders in our county. Because of his experience and trust others have in him, why would we consider voting for anyone but Val Potter? He has proven his ability to “get things done” at the Capitol.
Darla D. Clark
Logan