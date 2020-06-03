To the editor:
Your vote should be for Val Potter for District 3 Utah House of Representatives. Working with Val on the Cache County Council, he was tough on budget items, making sure they were needed and not “nice to have.” He avoided tax increases and worked diligently to help the county run efficiently.
Val served on the North Logan City Council and as mayor for four years. Experience is critical in knowing not only how city and county government operates but also how state government operates. He is a problem solver, having worked with county departments, city managers, mayors and state representatives. Val is a dedicated conservative.
It’s always been intriguing to me when an opponent and/or his supporters always criticize but never talk about themselves of what they have done. It’s easy to say you are conservative, but talk is cheap. What experience does his opponent have that proves it?
With what is happening with the COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, now is the time you need “real” experience representatives at the Utah Legislature. Val is that person. He has the ability to work with others, solve problems and provide good government services. Ballots are going out by mail June 9th. Be sure to vote for Val Potter, District 3 Utah House of Representatives. Now is the time to vote for a proven conservative and experienced candidate.
Greg Merrill
Logan