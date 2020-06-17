To the editor:
We want to endorse Val Potter for state representative. Val is one of the fewer than 20% of current Utah state legislators with experience in local government. That’s why he better understands and responds to the needs of the local citizen. Good ideas can come from anybody, but appropriate experience and knowing what the job requires is critical.
Val’s 14+ years of service and experience in local government include: Representative, Utah State House of Representatives, District 3, 2017-present. Member, Cache County Council, 2011-present. Candidate, Utah State House of Representatives, District 3, 2018. North Logan City Mayor, 2002-2006. Member, North Logan City Council, 1992-1996.
In addition, Val is a successful businessman whose professional experience includes: Executive Director of Development, Utah State University, 2005-present. Vice President Sales/Marketing, Specialized Analysis Engineering & Interactive Rides, Incorporated, 2000-2005.
We have known Val for 40+ years and know he commits to make decisions that will positively affect our community and our state. As a bonus, when we elect Val, we get his wife Nancy—who is a capable & proven leader in her own right. Together they make an exceptional team!
It is very rare to have a leader run for state office who is also uniquely in touch with local issues and problems, specifically the needs of Cache Valley. Val Potter is such a man and we are fortunate he is willing to serve. We wholeheartedly support Val Potter for the Utah House of Representatives.
Richard and Brenda Anthony
North Logan