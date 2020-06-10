To the editor:
We should all commend our Logan City Police Department for Chief Jensen and Assistant Chief Simmons’ response to the Black Lives Matter protests and George Floyd memorials held at the courthouse this past week. They provided food and drink, and more importantly, demonstrated that they care about our citizenry and the role of the police in our community.
We need no other proof that racism remains in our community than the small number of people passing by who felt comfortable putting their hatred on display. Many passersby honked their horns and pumped their fists in solidarity and shouted encouragement. Many drove by in silence. But there was also this tiny fraction who just had to spew hate. A 60-something white woman in a white luxury SUV stopped at the light and went to the trouble to lower her window to shout, “Get out of Logan,” and other things not worth printing. As if she, in all her privilege, had the authority to say who belongs on this land usurped from the Shoshone people. But it was the ugly sneer on her face that lingers in my mind. Such ugliness, such hatred has no place whatsoever in this beautiful valley.
While Logan does not have the kind of chronic abuse of lethal force that other American cities do, it’s important that we recognize that so many people of color in our community have given testimony indicating that at some point or another they have been harassed by a Logan City police officer — profiled, pulled over for nothing, searched, let go without a ticket because there was no offense committed other than the police’s own harassment of one of our citizens — what many people call “driving while black” or “brown.” I would very much like to see the mayor, the City Council, and the LCPD come together with citizens to create policies and procedures to ensure that this kind of harassment ends now.
Another kind of racism the week revealed was the treatment of Latinx workers at the JBS plant, who apparently were told to keep coming to work even though they were sick. The Bear River Health Department needed to do a better job of getting their COVID-19 messages out in Spanish, and a better job of inspecting how work has been done at the plant. These failures have led to the death of a child, who now must be counted as yet another victim of racist policies and practices in America.
We all still have a lot to learn, and a lot to do, to end this ugliness in our community.
We can and must do better.
Charles Waugh
Logan