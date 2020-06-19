To the editor:
I am submitting this on behalf of my friend that works as a cashier in Logan. For reasons such as job security and company privacy, my friend did not want to post this under their name.
Dear residents of Cache Valley,
How are you doing? I just wanted to return the favor of asking you, since many of you are kind enough to ask me when you visit the store I cashier at. This letter is to address your question under the cloak of anonymity because I could never answer you truthfully while on the clock.
I am not doing well. I am not having a good day. I am never able to unwind and relax anymore and it is taking a toll on my mental health. And these feelings are due to behavior I encounter daily from customers.
I understand that the customers visiting my store might not believe COVID-19 is real, or a threat to them, or that wearing a face mask is stupid and uncomfortable. What I don't understand is why you think that warrants you putting my life in danger and assuming that because I am showing up for work I have no right to want myself protected from COVID-19. I can't help but feel offended and small due to your apparent lack of human decency. Are you aware that scientific studies have shown this virus can live for more than four hours in the air? I assist anywhere between 100 to 300 people a day on a normal shift. What if my flimsy face mask only does so much to protect you or someone with COVID-19 just checked out before you?
My employer makes me wear a mask the entire shift for "the customer" so that they can feel safer shopping in the store and not have to worry that I am breathing COVID-19 on them or their purchased items. Please return the favor and understand I feel the same way about not wanting to risk infection while showing up for a job.
Everyone has a right to feel safe at their job. Everyone deserves the right to go home to their family and feel safe giving or receiving affection from their children and loved ones without worrying if they got newly exposed to a potentially deadly virus that is highly contagious.
Please consider your fellow humans when visiting stores and retail outlets. Give the employees some peace of mind. Allow the cashiers and staff to go home feeling relatively safe and be able to relax instead of wondering if they have contracted COVID-19 after every shift. A simple ask, please wear a mask.
Stevie Koller
Logan