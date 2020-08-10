Violence won’t solve U.S. racial injustices
To the editor:
Watching the TV show Gunsmoke reaffirms to me that equality and fair treatment of others had begun to be “preached” as far back as the late 1950s-early 1960s, pre-dating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
On Gunsmoke, we see examples of unfair treatment in action. Amidst prejudice and meanness, we see Matt Dillon model fairness to and civil treatment of people of color (Indians, blacks, Chinese), immigrants (Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, etc.), whites, women, children, religious groups, and the poor and broken (illiterate settlers and the town drunk). Matt Dillon models kindness, helpfulness, listening, and second chances. Other characters on the show model these behaviors too.
However, for Matt, there was one thing he doesn’t budge on. He does not condone breaking the law.
Gunsmoke was one of many TV shows of the time modeling fairness and good will.
We don’t need to tear up our cities and towns with violence to make a point. That destruction only causes ruin.
Back in 1952, there was a commercial decrying racial and religious prejudice. It is shared on the internet by the Internet Archives, a non-profit digital library. This video clip can be viewed with this URL: https://bit.ly/3aoK0lb
The message you come away with is: don’t be the person who has racial or religious prejudices. It doesn’t work. Nowadays most of us have rejected being prejudiced and think “What’s the big deal?” But for that time period, accepting differences among people was a difficult transition.
Many strategies were employed from the past to start the idea of fair treatment and equality of everyone in our society. The younger generation might not know about this history. Positive changes in our society were begun long before these children were born.
The best way to effect change is not through destruction but through changing laws that are unfair. Reaching back into our history 50-40 years ago in the 1970s and 1980s, many laws were changed or added to the books in order to insure fairness to all who live within our land. This is the way to deal with social issues. If you don’t like the way something is done, work to change the laws that govern that aspect of society.
Our society has built ways into it to change without scaring us. Let’s use what’s been provided to change what needs to be changed and do it according to the law.
Bronwyn O’Hara
Logan