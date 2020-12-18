To the editor:
COVID has taken a lot away during 2020, but it does not have to steal Christmas! With much creative talent and a vision of how to “keep” Christmas, people in the valley have tapped into their gifted talents and created some of those traditional moments we’ve enjoyed over the years.
The Logan Tabernacle Concert and Lecture Series Committee brought together several musicians we’ve enjoyed in past events at the Tabernacle and have kept the tradition of Christmas Concerts in a non-traditional way. The buzzword for 2020 is “VIRTUAL.”
Sitting in our Christmas decorated home (yes, ALL the decorations are up!) we’ve enjoyed WINTERSONGS 2020 several times. The USU Music Department and Cory Evans (and those responsible for the videography) did capture the magic! All deserve a standing ovation for this outstanding production!
We also enjoyed the sweet young voices of the Cache Children’s Choir with the song My Blessed Canyon Home. AMEN to that! They sang their hearts out…and some endured the chilly setting outdoors to do it.
Another area favorite, the Presbyterian Westminster Bell Choir gave us a twist on their performance along with the beautiful sound of their Christmas bells.
On Cache Community Connections.org a link called “A Cache Valley Christmas” allows you can to scroll to all of these performances any time it’s convenient for you. This particular site will be available through January 4th.
Christmas may not be so Merry, but it sure can bring us some “bright” with the magic of music offered by these heartwarming performances. Sit down with your family and take time to “go to the concert” and enjoy some much-needed peace on earth…and if you want… you can even wear your pajamas!
Carol Foht
Providence